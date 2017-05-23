Police searching for man with dementia, grandson

Fryerson is driving a car like the one you see in the picture. (Source: Garfield Heights police)

Authorities are looking for a 77-year-old man with dementia and his 2-year-old grandson, who both went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Garfield Heights police said Henry Fryerson and the boy both left his Oak Street home around 2:30 p.m. in a black Nissan Rouge with license plate number DHF6086.

Fryerson does not have a cell phone and police do not know where he was heading.

If you see them give police a call.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.