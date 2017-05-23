JR Smith's baby girl is coming home; Cavs star thanks NICU staff on Instagram

JR Smith's baby girl is coming home, according to an Instagram post from the Cavs star.

JR's wife, Shirley, runs the website My Kota Bear, which was named after the couple's premature baby Dakota. Their daughter was born five months early, and has been under intense hospital care since her birth.

The couple recently delivered Mother's Day flowers to the Cleveland Clinic's NICU.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep ?????? #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

"We walked in together, we walked out together," he wrote in the post. "Thank you so much to our extended family at the NICU. You are all truly the world's greatest!"

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.