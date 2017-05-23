Westlake student selected in national writing contest

Raine DeAngelis, a third grader at Holly Lane Elementary in Westlake, is about to become a published author. Her poem "Cemetery" was recently selected as part of a national writing contest. Raine is now in the running for cash and prizes. It's the same contest singer, Taylor Swift was a top 10 finalist in before making her big break.

Raine will share with us the inspiration for her poem and why she likes writing. One of her teachers, Erin Vanek, shares what parents can do to help their kids develop a love for creative writing.

We'll meet Raine on Cleveland 19 News beginning at 4:30 a.m.

