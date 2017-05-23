Cavs overcome halftime deficit in Game 4, now 1 win away from NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The final score was 112-99.

The Cavs overcame at 10-point halftime deficit.

Cleveland is now one win away from returning to the NBA Finals.

Game 5 will be played Thursday in Boston. Tip is slated for 8:30 p.m.

Alright alright alright pic.twitter.com/hbxHWnRTGI — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) May 24, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.