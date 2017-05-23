Man killed after car shot up in Cleveland, police say

A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday in Cleveland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, near Euclid Avenue and Colonnade Road.

Police said the victim's car was shot up while he was dropping someone off in the area. They said the victim drove a short distance after the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

