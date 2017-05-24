Arson signs posted after multiple homes damaged, dog dies in overnight fire

Cleveland firefighters were dispatched twice overnight to the 2000 block of West 44th Street for a fire at two homes. Arson signs were posted on the homes.

The first fire was reported just after midnight Wednesday. One woman was able to make it out of the home without injury, but a dog tragically died in the fire.

2nd W44th home caught fire bc of exposure to earlier fire next door. 1st fire started at 12:30am Arson signs posted pic.twitter.com/gmvygJ9NPW — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) May 24, 2017

Red Cross is assisting the displaced homeowner.

Crews responded to the scene for the second time at approximately 3:45 a.m. Initial investigation shows that the home re-ignited from exposure from the earlier fire. It was quickly put out.

There are now arson signs posted on the home seeking information with a $2,000 reward offered.

The fire department continuing their investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.