Akron arson suspect arraigned on killing 7 people in fatal house fire, held without bond

Stanley Ford, the suspect accused of killing seven people in a fatal house fire, was arraigned Wednesday morning at Akron Municipal Courthouse. The judge denied bond for Ford.

At a press conference on Tuesday, officials announced that Ford was arrested in connection to the Fultz Street fire that killed seven people, including five children. He has been charged with one count of aggravated arson for the May 15 fire and seven counts of aggravated murder.

During his arraignment, the judge said she could not recall such a tragic incident. Ford's charges could be amended, which could make him eligible for the death penalty.

Investigators haven't revealed a possible motive for Ford or what tipped them off to his alleged involvement.

On May 18, law enforcement searched Ford's home and removed several items from his residence, including gas cans. He spoke to Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky on the scene and said, "They trying to associate me with this fire and I don't know nothing about it."

The May 15 house fire on Fultz Street killed seven people. Angela Boggs, 38 and her boyfriend 35-year-old Dennis Huggins. Angela's five children were also killed: Jared Boggs, 14, Daisia Huggins, 6, Kyle Huggins, 5, Alivia Huggins, 3 and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.

Ford will be back in court Thursday with his attorney.

