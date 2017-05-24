LeBron: Kyrie 'showed that he's one of the best point guards in the league'

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 112 to 99 in Game 4, thanks to one of Kyrie Irving's best games in his playoff career.

Kyrie had a historic 3rd quarter, putting in nine field goals. He finished with a total 42 points, which was a playoff career high for him. All of this while playing with a twisted ankle.

Kyrie's 9 field goals in Q3 are the most in a single quarter in @cavs playoffs history. pic.twitter.com/lZwUJCjVML — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 24, 2017

"The kid is special and he was basically just waiting for the opportunity to blossom," LeBron said. "He was born for these moments."

He not only faked out Celtics player Jae Crowder, but he likely faked everybody else out that was watching the game with this drive to the basket:

Uncle Drew closing in style ?? pic.twitter.com/0cmDoq3vD9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2017

The Cavs now head back to Boston for Game 5. The possible closeout game is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

