Kayaker's body recovered, another presumed dead

MARION, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio are continuing to search for a kayaker who is presumed dead after his friend's body was found floating in a river.

Search crews will be on the Scioto River near Marion again Wednesday after a search for the body of 28-year-old Raymond Williams came up empty Tuesday. His empty kayak was found Monday after the body of his friend, 29-year-old Tyler Webb, was spotted by a fisherman and recovered by rescue teams.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey said it appears they got into trouble almost immediately after launching their kayaks near a lowhead dam. He says the dams create a deceptively dangerous hydraulic pull that easily trap experienced swimmers.

Bailey said Webb was wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.