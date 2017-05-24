Cuyahoga County 2016 drug deaths nearly double from year before

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released the 2016 Final Drug Deaths Report on Wednesday. The statistics show that 2016 had the most drug-related fatalities in Cuyahoga County's history.

In 2016, there were:

666 drug overdose deaths (In 2015, there were only 370)

591 drug overdose deaths related to heroin, fentanyl, or cocaine

557 opiate deaths

399 fentanyl deaths

58 fentanyl deaths among African Americans (In 2015, there were only 25. So far in 2017, there have been 50)

54 carfentanil deaths

Because of the amount of overdose deaths, the medical examiner said post-mortem examinations increased by 16 percent. There were 2204 examinations in 2016 compared to 1914 in 2015.

The medical examiner's report will be used in Dr. Gilson's presentation to the US Senate on Thursday.

