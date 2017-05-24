Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville coming soon to the Flats

Around 200 new jobs are coming to the Cleveland area.

Construction is underway for a new Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, which is on the corner of Front Avenue and West 11th Street in the Flats East Bank.

The bar and restaurant chain is hoping for a late June opening in the new 20,000 square foot space that was originally supposed to house Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill.

A hiring event took place May 22 to May 24.

