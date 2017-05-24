Sandy beaches, lakeside camping, spectacular views in Fairport Harbor

From anchor and traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan:

This Summer Staycation is just 30 minutes east of Cleveland, Fairport Harbor features a lot more than just a clean, sandy beach. There are many activities for the whole family!

They have single kayaks for $10 an hour and double kayaks are $20 an hour. Also, they have stand-up paddleboard rentals, free life jackets for the kids, and a free swim area for dogs! If you’re in a wheelchair, they actually offer free chairs, so you can transfer to those and get in the water. If you’re not a fan of swimming, there is a very long boardwalk which is great for strollers and wheelchairs.

If you’re getting into the water, the one thing about Fairport Harbor is the fact that they have the brake wall so they don't get as big of waves as they would at other beaches around the area. Plus, they have a lifeguard and crew that makes it safer for visitors. They’re on duty from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Just a short 15 minute drive from Fairport Harbor is Lake Erie Bluffs. Lake Metroparks has many campsites, but this is attractive because of it’s location. You’re literally on the edge and have a stunning view of Lake Erie. While it’s a campsite that many seek out, you have a lot of other options if they’re booked, such as a 50-foot tall observation deck. Click here for more campsite information.

This is also a dog friendly campsite, which costs $10 for Lake County residents and $20 for non-residents. The site is great for someone who is looking for a secluded area, for bird watchers, and for someone who loves the lake.

