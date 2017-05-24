FBI and IRS agents conduct raids at several locations in Cleveland

FBI and IRS agents are conducting raids in several locations in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Officers went into Mr C's II on the 5800 block of Superior Avenue around 11 a.m. Mr. C's II is a convenient store in Cleveland. Investigators also conducted a raid at Bank Street Wine and Spirits on West 6th Street in Cleveland.

The FBI says this has been an ongoing investigation and the warrants are sealed. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.