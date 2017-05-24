Wedding Wednesday Week #6: The Grand Barn Wedding Center

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

You’ve probably been to your fair share of church weddings. Maybe you’ve even been to a beach wedding. Or perhaps you watched two love birds tie the knot at a winery?

But have you ever been to a barn wedding?

(I’ll confess. I have! One of my best friends was married by a stunning barn in rural Alabama. It was one of the most beautiful weddings I’ve ever attended. I digress.)

When you think of barns, a few things may come to mind.

Hay.

Cows.

Pitch forks.

Not so fast!

Come away with me for a moment...

In this week’s Wedding Wednesday, I’m taking you to the Grand Barn Wedding Center in Glenmont, Ohio. You are about to fall in love with rustic elegance.

I told you that you would fall in love!

The chandeliers, the grand ballroom, the terrace. How about that arch, dressed in wisteria?

The Grand Barn Wedding Center is nestled in the Mohicans, which features miles of rustic Amish built cabins and one-of-a-kind treehouses.

Jamie Sullivan, Nichole Vrsansky, and I, along with our producer, Lauren, had the opportunity to visit the cabins and treehouses. They’re spectacular!

Check out Jamie’s piece on these distinctive dwellings.

If you're in love with the Grand Barn Wedding Center but you're concerned about the possibility of rain, don't worry! They offer a beautiful covered pavilion.

I planned my entire wedding and reception at indoor venues. I did not want to have to worry about rain on my wedding day! After all, it is the ONE thing you have absolutely no control over!

Here's a snippet of our chat about planning your Mohican wedding around the weather!

