Shaq and Barkley's beef continues, on air during Game 4 of ECF

The "NBA on TNT" crew took their bantering to a whole 'nother level Tuesday night.

As part of the show's success, viewers like seeing Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson take jabs and joke around with one another but the bickering got real last night.

The back-and-forth started before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. And in true Shaq fashion, he told Sir Charles he basically has no room to talk about championship teams because he’s only been to one NBA Finals.

Barkley responded saying because he was wasn't riding on the coattails of Dwayne Wade, Kobe and Alonzo Mourning. Shaq eventually called Barkley a bum and said he would "punch [Barkley] in [his] face." And Barkley dared him saying he would "throw one of these chicken wings at [Shaq’s] fat a**."

Luckily, things cooled down after about a minute and both were spotted enjoying the game snapping pictures with fans in the Q.

In case you haven't heard, Cleveland beat Boston 112-99 Tuesday night. The Cavs now head to the TD Garden where they can clinch the series on the road. The Celtics lost Game 2 at home by 44 and the first two games of the series by a combined 57.

