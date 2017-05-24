Owner of Fresh Brewed Tees announces candidacy for Cleveland may - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Owner of Fresh Brewed Tees announces candidacy for Cleveland mayor

Tony Madalone, the owner of the popular northeast Ohio t-shirt company Fresh Brewed Tees, announced on Wednesday that he is running for the mayor's seat in Cleveland.

A statement posted on Madalone's website says:

"Our leaders have focused on temporary projects, one-time fixes, and silver bullets. As I watch and listen to our current administration and other candidates, it’s obvious to see the narrative hasn’t changed.

It's time for a new mindset and new energy. It's time for the people to have a voice."

The Cleveland mayoral election will be held on Nov. 7, 2017. Madalone joins other potential candidates including, current Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland city councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zach Reed, businessman Brandon Chrostowski, former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer, and others.

