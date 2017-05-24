Wallets stolen from unattended handbags at retail stores in Rocky River

Police are warning people to always have their wallet while they are in public. Over the past week in Rocky River, three wallets have been stolen from unattended handbags in Rocky River.

All of the incidents happened at different retail stores and in three instances unauthorized purchases were made using the victim's credit cards. Police are asking people to keep an eye on your purse or handbag, lock your car, house doors and report suspicious behavior as soon as you see it.

