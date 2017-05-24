Wahlburgers (finally) opens in downtown Cleveland

Cleveland's newest burger joint has finally opened its doors to the public.

The much-anticipated Wahlburgers opened at 2105 Ontario St. at 11 a.m. on May 24.

The restaurant is located directly across from JACK Cleveland Casino.

Earlier this month Mark Wahlberg and Owner Nino Cutraro stopped in Cleveland for an invitation-only VIP Red Carpet Event.

While in town, Mark shared his excitement about bringing the one-of-a-kind destination restaurant to downtown Cleveland and talked about his favorites on Wahlburgers’ chef-inspired menu, featuring burgers, frappes and so much more.

The restaurant also serves vegetarian options and 15 homemade sauces, all made with fresh ingredients. The menu was inspired by recipes served in the Wahlberg family kitchen and influenced by Sunday suppers shared with family and friends.

Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie and other investors, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. The subject of a reality show, Wahlburgers offers a fun, casual music-filled atmosphere where guests, like family, share great food, a few laughs and lots of love.

JACK announced late last year the opening was scheduled for early spring of 2017.

