JR Smith's baby girl 'Dakota' is settling in at home

Before heading to Boston, for what hopefully will the Cavs last game of this series, J.R. Smith took time out to cuddle with Dakota.

Smith snapped a picture of himself and his two daughters, one day after the baby was released from the hospital. He posted it on Instagram and tagged his wife with the following caption:

teamswish #wcws?? @jewey808 (My big WCW)

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Little Dakota was born five months early, and has been under intense hospital care since her birth. She was released on Tuesday, May 23.

