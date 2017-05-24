Memorial Day Travel expected to be at highest level in 12 years

Many people will hit the road for the big Memorial Day weekend.

AAA expects Memorial Day weekend travel to be the second-highest volume on record, with 39.3 million Americans (more than 1.5 million Ohioans) traveling at least 50 miles from home between Thursday and Monday.

That is 1M more travelers than last year taking to the roads, skies, rails and water, creating the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.

We'll have some safety tips and what the Ohio Highway Patrol will crack down on this weekend beginning at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

