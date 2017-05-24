Upcoming events in the Flats

Flats East Bank announces Dante's Inferno, Backyard Bocce and Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. are the newest tenants to open in Flats East Bank this summer. Construction is expected to begin next week in the former Crop spaces.

There are expected to be 15 bars/restaurants in Flats East Bank entertainment district with 5 new ones opening in 2017 including Margaritaville and Rascal Flatts.

Several events are planned for the summer.

Taste of Summer May 26 - 28

Flat Out Pride June 2

Flat Out Fridays Second Friday of each month June - Sept. (starting June 9)

Second Annual Flats Festival of the Arts Aug. 19 - 20

Bacon and Kegs Sept. 9