US Marshals Cold Case Unit arrests the 'Alias Bandit' in California

A Youngstown man wanted for armed robbery was arrested thousands of miles away in California.

United States Marshal Pete Elliott announced the capture of the ‘Alias Bandit’ Cold Case Fugitive Solomon Brown. Brown, 65, was picked up in Los Angeles, CA.

Brown’s life of crime in northern Ohio began in the summer of 1976 when he was apprehended for armed robbery in Youngstown. He and two accomplices entered a convenient store, tied up the employees and robbed them at gunpoint. Brown was sentenced to 4 to 25 years in prison. Brown was released from in 1985 and ordered to remain on Parole. Over the next 18 years, Brown had multiple run ins with the law that lead him in and out of prison. In 2007 Brown fell off the radar of the Adult Parole Authority and a arrest warrant for escape was issued.

Brown created alias’s to avoid arrests over the next 10 years. He was known to use over 40 different aliases throughout California, Ohio and Louisiana such as Solomon Alltif, David Brown, Derrick Brown, Derrick Lewis, Virg Moniker and Mark Winslock. It is believed that Brown could have used dozens of other names, some of which are unknown to law enforcement.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Cold Case Unit adopted the case of the ‘Alias Bandit’ in May of 2016 upon request from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and quickly coined his nickname. Deputy Marshals and Task Force Officers from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Brown throughout the greater Los Angeles, CA area.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411). Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

