Free CPR classes coming to Akron YMCA Thursday

CPR is something you hope you never have to use, but you hope you know how to do it if you need to.

“I hope I never do,” said Cuyahoga Falls resident Mona Bishop.

Bishop took a CPR class years ago, but is glad for a refresher.

“I'm an older woman and I can see that when you are older you might have more opportunity to do it for someone else,” Bishop said.

A lot has changed since she first learned the life-saving technique.

“I know they don't do the breathing I guess now, which we learned before. I'm glad of that. I think a lot of people didn't want to do CPR in that case,” Bishop said.

EMTs and firefighters are holding several free classes this week in hopes to get 1 million people across the country trained.

“If someone goes down and no one is there, depending on how long you are down, you don't have any oxygen going through your body. Just the sheer fact of someone doing chest compressions increases their chances greatly,” said Haley Roberts, a paramedic for AMR.

“At 81 you start worrying about these things,” said Don Rose.

Rose admitted he came because he wife made him, but adds he learned a lot, and hopes his neighbors do too.

“It could be me laying out on the lawn. All of us could suffer from something where we need the help from someone else,” Rose said.

On Thursday, they will be at the Akron (University Park) YMCA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

