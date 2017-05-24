Officials cleaning up oil spill in Cleveland

There was an oil spill in Cleveland on Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Carnegie between E. 19th and E. 46th.

Authorities have arrived on scene with absorbent.

Officials said several cars spun out when the spill occurred.

