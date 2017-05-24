Fatal crash closes Route 322 in Geauga County

There was a fatal car crash in Geauga County on Wednesday.

An SUV and a smaller car were involved.

The head-on collision took place on Route 322 around 4:15 p.m.

Route 322 was closed between State Route 44 and Taylor May Road for a time Wednesday as a result of the incident.

