Namesake of Ohio's Michael Louis Palumbo Jr. Act dies after long battle with cancer

Beachwood Fire Capt. Mike Palumbo, the namesake of Ohio's Michael Louis Palumbo Jr. Act, has died.

His death comes after a long battle with occupational brain cancer.

The act provided presumptive workers compensation for fire fighters diagnosed with occupational cancers.

Palumbo was a captain with the Beachwood Fire Department and a member of Local 2388 since 1992.

He leaves behind his wife of 23 years and five children, ranging in age from eight to 21.

Before joining Beachwood, Palumbo worked at the Willowick Fire Department, serving the city where he was raised. At Beachwood, Mike was a member of the honor guard, a SWAT medic, and part of the HazMat Team.

The Palumbo family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Memorial Service details will be released as they are finalized.

