Cleveland Browns add former Colts GM to personnel department

The Cleveland Browns have hired Ryan Grigson as Senior Personnel Executive.

Grigson will report to Vice President of Player Personnel Andrew Berry.

"(Grigson) was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown.

Grigson enters his 19th season in an NFL front office after previously serving as General Manager for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-16.

