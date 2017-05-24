15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland's West - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland's West Side

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 15-year-old girl was privately transported to MetroHealth after a Wednesday night shooting, police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. on W. 104th, south of the Berea Road/Madison Avenue intersection.

Police say she was shot in the chest.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly