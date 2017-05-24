15-year-old girl shot in her backyard

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the cheek, while walking in her backyard on the city's west side.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of W. 104th, south of the Berea Road/Madison Avenue intersection.

The teen tells Cleveland police she was in her backward and was walking down her driveway when she was shot in the cheek.

She did not see the gunman.

When she went back to the house and said she was shot, her grandma drove her to the fire station, but when the fire station was empty, she drove her to MetroHealth Hospital.

The teen's injury is not considered life threatening.

No arrests.

