Hamilton scores from first on single to lift Reds in 9th

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Billy Hamilton scored from first base on Zack Cozart's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning against closer Cody Allen to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Wednesday night.

The speedy Hamilton reached after narrowly beating out an apparent game-ending double play - he was ruled safe after a replay review, putting runners at first and third for Cozart.

With Hamilton running, Cozart hit a sinking liner to left. Michael Brantley couldn't make a diving catch and the ball rolled a few feet away. Pinch runner Arismendy Alcantara scored to tie it and Hamilton also raced home.

Allen (0-2) blew his first save since Aug. 17. He had recorded 22 consecutive saves.

Michael Lorenzen (3-0) pitched the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias retired Brantley with two on in the ninth for his eighth save.

The game was delayed by rain in the top of the sixth inning for 2 hours and 1 minute.

