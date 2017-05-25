May 25 is known as National Missing Children's Day

Local, state, and federal officials are making an effort to identify children easier if they ever go missing.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are currently 167 kids reported missing in Ohio. Approximately 800,000 kids reported missing each year in the country. Most of the kids reported missing are either family abductions or runaways. Other kids could be abducted.

Police are set up Thursday at several area locations, including Zone Recreation Center, where parents and children can get a free child ID kit and talk to police about way to improve kids' safety. The ID kits include a way to fingerprint your children without ink. They also have a description card that can be filled out for a child, with a place to map out body scars, birthmarks, or other physical features.

The day was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

