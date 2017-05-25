Police departments using rock painting fad to spread safety message ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off its "Click It or Ticket” campaign earlier this week. Traffic volume for the Memorial Day holiday is expected to be at the highest level since 2005. Troopers will be enforcing seat belt use to keep drivers and their passengers safe.

Troopers wrote 7,142 seat belt tickets for the Memorial Day holiday in 2016. That compares to 5,586 for the holiday weekend in 2015- a nearly 30 percent increase.

Law Enforcement officials say more than half of the people who die in crashes aren’t wearing seat belts.

Several area police departments are using decorative rocks to spread their seat belt safety message. Phrases like “Buckle Up”, “Click It or Ticket” and “Seat Belts Save Lives” are on the rocks that are being hidden around Cuyahoga County. As people find the rocks, police departments are encouraging them to snap a picture and upload it to social media before re-hiding it. It’s a creative way to spread a serious message and potentially save lives.

Before hitting the road, experts suggest having a car safety inspection to make sure there’s no problems with tires, brakes of fluids. While GPS devices are helpful they may not work in certain areas. Travel experts say it’s not a bad idea to pack a road map. If possible avoid traveling at peak times. Traffic is typically heaviest Friday afternoons and Monday afternoon/evening.

Click here for tips to save time and money traveling during the Memorial Day weekend.

