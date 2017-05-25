Tornado touches down near Dayton - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tornado touches down near Dayton

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
DAYTON, OH (WOIO) -

The National Weather Service confirmed overnight a tornado touched down near Dayton, breaking glass and destroying property as it streaked through the area.

The tornado first hit ground in New Carlisle, which is northeast of Dayton.

A Sunoco gas station and several other businesses were destroyed by the tornado.

Click here for information about what you should do if a tornado is threatening the area.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly