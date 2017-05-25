Tornado touches down near Dayton

The National Weather Service confirmed overnight a tornado touched down near Dayton, breaking glass and destroying property as it streaked through the area.

The tornado first hit ground in New Carlisle, which is northeast of Dayton.

Tornado touchdown near Dayton tonight. Photo from @bryanwx. pic.twitter.com/uQx01zvhTu — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) May 25, 2017

A Sunoco gas station and several other businesses were destroyed by the tornado.

