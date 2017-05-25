WATCH LIVE: Mayor highlights strategy to rid Cleveland neighborhoods of blighted homes

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced Thursday morning a strategy to remove blighted homes from Cleveland neighborhoods.

The strategy is part of the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, which is aimed at improving Cleveland's neighborhoods.

According to the Mayor Jackson's office, the program will demolish and rehab hundreds of blighted homes by the end of 2017. Dilapidated homes could pose a safety hazard. The homes selected for demolition were identified along the routes children take to school. Mayor Jackson said since 2006, nearly 9000 homes have been demolished.

The city of Cleveland and Cleveland police department announced today that they'll tear down 500 abandoned homes near school walking routes.

Mayor Jackson was joined with the Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams, Director of City Planning Freddy Collier, and others. Following the press conference, three vacant homes were demolished near the intersection of 93rd Street and Gaylord Avenue.

