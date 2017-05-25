Police investigate smash-and-grab attempt on Cleveland's west side

Police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab incident at a convenience store on Cleveland's west side Thursday morning.

The incident was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. Police say a maroon mini-van smashed into the Marathon gas station located on Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue.

The gas station was open at the time. The suspect attempted to remove the store's ATM, but was not successful.

Police are still investigating the incident.

