VIDEO: Student punches faculty member during Twinsburg High School graduation

A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.

The video shows a student punch a Twinsburg High School staff member after accepting their diploma on stage. A Twinsburg High School counselor confirmed the incident.

The school's graduation ceremony was held on May 23.

Graduation Day is here!! Congrats to all members of the Class Of 2017! #SeeUinAFewHours pic.twitter.com/gPga4xobHz — THS (@theTwinsburgHS) May 23, 2017

Twinsburg City School District officials have not commented on the incident. No additional details are available at this time.

