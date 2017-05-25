Judge orders $7 million cash bond for Akron fatal arson suspect

Stanley Ford appeared for a hearing in an Akron courtroom Thursday morning. The municipal court judge initially denied bond for Ford because of the severity of the crimes, but granted a new order for a $7 million cash bond.

Ford is allegedly responsible for setting the Fultz Street house fire that killed seven people. He was represented by a lawyer during Thursday's hearing.

Law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday that Ford was arrested in connection to the fatal fire that killed five children and two adults. He has been charged with one count of aggravated arson for the May 15 incident and seven counts of aggravated murder.

The judge mentioned on Tuesday that Ford's charges could be altered, which could make him eligible for the death penalty.

Investigators haven't revealed a possible motive for Ford or what tipped them off to his alleged involvement.

On May 18, law enforcement searched Ford's home and removed several items from his residence, including gas cans. He spoke to Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky on the scene and said, "They trying to associate me with this fire and I don't know nothing about it."

