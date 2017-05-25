GoFundMe set up for Willoughby Firefighter with brain cancer

A GoFundMe has been set up for a Willoughby firefighter with brain cancer.

Seamus Culligan has been a firefighter for nearly 13 years. Culligan has been married for 17 years with his Cyndie, they have three children.

Back in January Culligan was on duty when he experienced a severe headache, nausea and elevated blood pressure. After he was transported to a hospital, doctors found a 5-6 cm tumor in his brains frontal lobe.

A week later he underwent brain surgery and the surgeon was able to remove the majority of the tumor. Culligan experienced some speech and motor deficit, the Willoughby Fire Department says he is in the process of overcoming these obstacles

Doctors revealed the tumor was cancerous, so he began an intense treatment of Proton Therapy and Chemo five days a week for six weeks. The Willoughby Fire Department is asking people to spread the word to help raise money for Culligan and his family.

