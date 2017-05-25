The Cavs are 8.5 Vegas favorites vs. the Boston Celtics in game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points against the Boston Celtics for game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The numbers are from VegasInsider.com.

Cleveland is up 3-1 in the series, the Cavs are one win away from the NBA Finals.

The Cavs odds to win the NBA Finals are set at 11/5. The winner of the Boston vs. Cleveland series meets Golden State in the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals start on June 1.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.