No criminal charges for police after kiddie porn suspect hangs himself

Authorities say no police officers will be charged criminally after a child pornography suspect hanged himself in a Lorain County holding cell.

According to the Chronicle-Telegram an investigation by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office found no wrongdoing by Elyria police in 47-year-old James Fitzpatrick's death in March. Fitzpatrick was arrested after police and investigators with the Internet Crimes against Children found several hundred videos of teens and toddlers engaged in sexual activity with adults during a search of his Elyria home.

Jailhouse death of kiddie porn suspect prompts internal investigation

Fitzpatrick told detectives with the Elyria Police Dept. that the images had probably been "bundled" with other files he'd downloaded.

The sheriff's office investigation says officers periodically checked on Fitzpatrick in a holding cell and became concerned after seeing him standing at the cell's toilet for an extended period of time. That's when officers discovered he had hanged himself by tying his shoelaces to a ceiling vent.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.