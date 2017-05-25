Gofundme set up for two teens killed in Geauga County crash; school offers counseling

Perry High School has set up counseling for students after two of their classmates were killed in a crash when they failed to stop at stop sign.

FROM PERRY HIGH SCHOOL:

Wednesday evening, we learned of the passing of Myka Gray and Kayleigh O'Brien. These two young ladies were 2016 graduates of Perry High School and dear friends to many. If students need to see a counselor, we have a team of counselors available through Thursday, June 1st in the high school office. Outside of school hours or if you need help beyond June 1st, please consider contacting the Compass Line at (440) 918-2000.

GoFundMe accounts have been established for the families of Myka & Kayleigh.

Ohio state police say 18-year-old Myka Gray was driving in Geauga County when her car was hit by another car going through an intersection. Gray and her passenger, 19-year-old Kayleigh O'Brien, both of Perry, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the Cobalt was traveling south on Aquilla Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 322.

The other car, driven by Pamela Wadsworth, 35, of Chardon, struck Gray's side door. Wadsworth's 6-year-old son was also in the car with her. They were treated for minor injuries.

Police say everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

More on Cleveland 19

2 killed in Geauga County crash; authorities say vehicle didn't stop at stop sign

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.