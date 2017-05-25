List: Pools opening Memorial Day weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

List: Pools opening Memorial Day weekend

(file photo, Source: Pixabay) (file photo, Source: Pixabay)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Many pools will open this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday.

Here's a list of some of the pools opening this weekend. Some will require residency proof and membership so double check before you grab your suits and swim trunks. Several communities say weather permitting will also affect openings. 

Cuyahoga County 

Berea Municipal Outdoor Pool 

        11 Berea Commons

        Berea, OH 44017 

Lyndhurst City Pools 

          Opens Saturday, May 27 

           Brainard Park 

           1840 Brainard Road 

           Lyndhurst, OH 44124

South Euclid City Bexley Pool 

        4149 Temple Road 

        South Euclid, OH 44121

Thornton Park

        3301 Warrensville Ctr Road

        Shaker Heights, OH 44120 

Lake County 

Civic Center Water Park (weather permitting)

        8600 Munson Road 

        Mentor, OH 44060

Morton Pool 

        9325 Rosemary Lane

        Mentor, OH 44060

Garfield Pool

        7967 Mentor Ave.

        Mentor, OH 44060

Medina County 

Grizzly Outdoor Pool

                Opens Monday, May 29

                Hours 11 am – 7 pm

                623 School Drive, Wadsworth, Ohio

Summit County 

Griffiths Pool

                Already Open

                Hours 10 am - 7 pm

                6571 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton Ohio

Twinsburg Water Park

                Opens Saturday, May 27

                Hours 1030 – 730 p.m.

                10260 ½ Ravenna Road, Twinsburg Ohio

Cuyahoga Falls Wading Pools

        Indian Mountain Park & Linden Park 

Water Works Family Aquatic Center 

        2025 Munroe Falls Ave. 

        Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Stark County 

Dogwood Swimming Pool

                Opens Saturday, May 27

                Hours 11-8

                365 Seventh Street NE, North Canton, Ohio

Meadow Lake Golf and Swim

                Opens Saturday, May 27

                Hours 11-7

                1211 39th Street NE, Canton, Ohio

Most pools will open in June, including Cleveland outdoor swimming pools and spray basins.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly