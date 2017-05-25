List: Pools opening Memorial Day weekend

Many pools will open this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday.

Here's a list of some of the pools opening this weekend. Some will require residency proof and membership so double check before you grab your suits and swim trunks. Several communities say weather permitting will also affect openings.

Cuyahoga County

Berea Municipal Outdoor Pool

11 Berea Commons

Berea, OH 44017

Lyndhurst City Pools

Opens Saturday, May 27

Brainard Park

1840 Brainard Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

South Euclid City Bexley Pool

4149 Temple Road

South Euclid, OH 44121

Thornton Park

3301 Warrensville Ctr Road

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Lake County

Civic Center Water Park (weather permitting)

8600 Munson Road

Mentor, OH 44060

Morton Pool

9325 Rosemary Lane

Mentor, OH 44060

Garfield Pool

7967 Mentor Ave.

Mentor, OH 44060

Medina County

Grizzly Outdoor Pool

Opens Monday, May 29

Hours 11 am – 7 pm

623 School Drive, Wadsworth, Ohio

Summit County

Griffiths Pool

Already Open

Hours 10 am - 7 pm

6571 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton Ohio

Twinsburg Water Park

Opens Saturday, May 27

Hours 1030 – 730 p.m.

10260 ½ Ravenna Road, Twinsburg Ohio

Cuyahoga Falls Wading Pools

Indian Mountain Park & Linden Park

Water Works Family Aquatic Center

2025 Munroe Falls Ave.

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Stark County

Dogwood Swimming Pool

Opens Saturday, May 27

Hours 11-8

365 Seventh Street NE, North Canton, Ohio

Meadow Lake Golf and Swim

Opens Saturday, May 27

Hours 11-7

1211 39th Street NE, Canton, Ohio

Most pools will open in June, including Cleveland outdoor swimming pools and spray basins.

