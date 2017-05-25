Guns N' Roses coming to Cleveland in October

Guns N' Roses will perform at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on October 26. Tickets go on sale on June 3.

The show at Quicken Loans Arena will be the fifth show of the Not in this lifetime tour.

Fans can purchase tickets at www.TheQArena.com and by phone at 888-894-9424. Pre-sale details can be found out at www.CitiPrivatePass.com.

Anyone who wants to purchase VIP tickets can do so at this link.

