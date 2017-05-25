LeBron James 28 points shy of passing Michael Jordan on NBA playoff scoring list

At age 32, LeBron James currently sits at 5,960 career playoff points. He is exactly 27 points shy of tying Michael Jordan's all-time career playoff point total of 5,987 points.

James could conceivably reach that milestone tonight at the TD Garden when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

James said it's a tribute to be mentioned alongside the best scorers in the NBA but what gets him excited is seeing his individual teammates be successful.

"Anytime I'm linked to any of the Greats, even The Greatest, Mike, it's just an honor. I'm not a scorer, I don't want to be labeled as a scorer. I can put the ball in the hoop, I'm a playmaker," said James. "I'm a guy who always got happy and excited seeing my team's success, seeing my [individual] teammates be successful."

If James doesn't break that record tonight he'll have at least nine more games to do it, if they beat Boston in 7 games and go the whole distance with the Golden State Warriors.

So we already figured that LeBron should finish this season on top of the list. And he could do that if he were to only average at least 2.8 ppg in the next 10 games, starting tonight.

