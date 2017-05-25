Coach Lue wants the Cavs to come out with a defensive mindset in game 5

Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue said the team has to come out with a defensive mindset in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Boston Celtics.

The Cavs are up 3-1 in the series. Coach Lue said it takes a lot to win a series.

He said Boston competes at a high level and they are a well coached team.

"It's going to be tough, they made it tough on us in Cleveland. Coming into this hostile environment is going to be tough," Lue said.

Cleveland won the first two games in Boston of the series including a 44-point win in game two.

Game 5 is at 8:30 p.m. in Boston on May 25. Cleveland has won the last nine closeout games they have competed in.

Lue said you have to have the right mental state to win a series.

"Being prepared, being ready. Know you gotta expect a team's best that night," Lue said.

