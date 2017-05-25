After concern from workers and Canton residents, Republic Steel facing fines for lead exposure

Republic Steel, a leading North American automotive steel manufacture in Canton, is facing a $279,578 penalty for several occupational hazards.

According to the Occupation Safety and Health Administration, at least seven workers in a Canton plant have been exposed to excessive levels of lead. Additionally, an employee suffered severe injuries after being hit by a large machine that was not properly locked down.

Not only have the workers complaining of the lead exposure, but Canton residents have made complaints to the Environmental Protection Agency because of dirt and dust constantly damaging homes and cars. Area residents have expressed concern that the dust may be harmful to their health.

According to the OSHA, Republic Steel has been cited for more than 250 safety and health violations in the past 10 years.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.