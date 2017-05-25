Man accused of murdering Ashtabula teen fighting extradition to Ohio

The man accused of murdering a 13-year-old Ashtabula girl does not want to come back to Ohio to face his charges.

John Bove is currently locked up in a Mercer County, PA jail fighting extradition back to Ohio.

Bove, 46, is a registered sex offender and appeared in court Thursday morning on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges are in connection with his arrest in Sharon, PA.

His next court date has not been set and Bove remains held on a $1 million bond.

Bove was charged earlier this week by Ashtabula police with aggravated murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Kara Zdancziewski.

Police say on May 12 Bove killed Zdancziewski left her body in a car that got stuck in the mud, stole another car, and went to Sharon to spend the night with a woman.

In addition to Bove, Ashtabula police have arrested and charged three other people in connection with the teen's death. Debra Ann Bove, 47, is charged with tampering with evidence. Malachi D. Schultz, 20, and Stanley Wilfong, III, 56, are both charged obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Debra Bove, Schultz, Wilfong are all being held in the Ashtabula City Jail.

