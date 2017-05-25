Dick's Sporting Goods will extend store hours if Cavs win game 5 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Dick's Sporting Goods will extend store hours if Cavs win game 5

Dick's Sporting Goods Logo (Source WOIO Dick's Sporting Goods Logo (Source WOIO
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Dick's Sporting Goods will extend store hours in some locations after the game.

Fans will have the chance to buy Conference Championship gear.

The store swill re-open on Friday morning at 6 a.m., here are the locations that will extend store hours.

  • Great Northern Mall Location
  • Crocker Park Location
  • Legacy Village Location
  • Southpark Center Location
  • Bainbridge Shopping Center Location
  • Midway Market Square Location
  • Chapel Hill Location
  • Market Square at Montrose Location
  • The Shoppes at Parma Location
  • Applewood Commons Location (Will only open at 6 a.m. on May 26)
  • Romar Plaza Location (Will only open at 6 a.m. on May 26)
  • Great Lakes Mall Location

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly