Dick's Sporting Goods will extend store hours if Cavs win game 5

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Dick's Sporting Goods will extend store hours in some locations after the game.

Fans will have the chance to buy Conference Championship gear.

The store swill re-open on Friday morning at 6 a.m., here are the locations that will extend store hours.

Great Northern Mall Location

Crocker Park Location

Legacy Village Location

Southpark Center Location

Bainbridge Shopping Center Location

Midway Market Square Location

Chapel Hill Location

Market Square at Montrose Location

The Shoppes at Parma Location

Applewood Commons Location (Will only open at 6 a.m. on May 26)

Romar Plaza Location (Will only open at 6 a.m. on May 26)

Great Lakes Mall Location

