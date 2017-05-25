Oakwood Village teen goes missing in downtown Cleveland

A 17-year-old girl from Oakwood Village was last seen May 23 at Cleveland Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland, but state police say her family has not heard from her since.

Sasha Damira-Marie Buchannan wears glasses and is described as being 5'7", with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a rose colored mini-skit, black knee high boots and a black and white striped sweater when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakwood Village Police Dept. at 440-232-1035.

