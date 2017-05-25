James says Jordan chase is about motivation, not greatness

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) - LeBron James says his chase of Michael Jordan's accomplishments is simply personal motivation. It's not about wanting to establish himself as the NBA's greatest player.
James spoke Thursday during the morning shootaround before the Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.
He says his goal is not about passing Jordan in titles, points or MVP awards. James is 28 points shy of overtaking Jordan as the postseason's leading scorer. But the Cavaliers superstar says his pursuit is about leaving a legacy to motivate the next generation of players.
If the Cavaliers advance Thursday, James would be making a seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.
